8 yr. old raises money for VHS

One little girl is making a big impact on the Vanderburgh County Humane Society. Eight-year-old Katherine Cartwright started a #donateforkatherine campaign where she gathers donations for the Vanderburgh County Humane Society.

It's been her mission since she was featured in a State Farm commercial last year when she gathered dog and cat food for the humane society.

She helped set up a car wash with local vendors outside the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Rosenberger Avenue.

"It's really fun, and I'm really happy because all these people came just for me; for the VHS," Catherine said.

A portion of all the proceeds from the event goes to the Vanderburgh County Humane Society.

