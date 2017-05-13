8 yr. old raises money for VHS - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

8 yr. old raises money for VHS

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
She helped set up a car wash with local vendors outside the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Rosenberger Avenue (WFIE) She helped set up a car wash with local vendors outside the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Rosenberger Avenue (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

One little girl is making a big impact on the Vanderburgh County Humane Society. Eight-year-old Katherine Cartwright started a #donateforkatherine campaign where she gathers donations for the Vanderburgh County Humane Society. 

It's been her mission since she was featured in a State Farm commercial last year when she gathered dog and cat food for the humane society. 

She helped set up a car wash with local vendors outside the O'Reilly Auto Parts on Rosenberger Avenue. 

"It's really fun, and I'm really happy because all these people came just for me; for the VHS," Catherine said. 

A portion of all the proceeds from the event goes to the Vanderburgh County Humane Society.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • First Challenger League night game played

    First Challenger League night game played

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:59 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:59:01 GMT
    Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause (WFIE)Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause (WFIE)

    Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause. 

    More >>

    Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause. 

    More >>

  • Police: Hopkinsville man arrested on murder warrant

    Police: Hopkinsville man arrested on murder warrant

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:51 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:51:42 GMT
    Sergio Del Angelo (Source: Hopkinsville Police Department)Sergio Del Angelo (Source: Hopkinsville Police Department)

    A Hopkinsville man has been arrested on a murder warrant. 

    More >>

    A Hopkinsville man has been arrested on a murder warrant. 

    More >>

  • Owensboro's International Bar-B-Que Festival a success

    Owensboro's International Bar-B-Que Festival a success

    Saturday, May 13 2017 10:41 PM EDT2017-05-14 02:41:05 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Owensboro's 39th annual International Bar-B-Que Festival was a success. Saturday's weather played a big help.  Over 30,000 visitors crowded downtown Owensboro.    It's a tradition for Kentucky's third-largest city, and people come from near and far to experience it. "Aw yeah, you gotta be a carnivore. You know, this isn't for the PETA people," laughed a chef grilling pork. Tim Ross, the city's Director of Public Events, tells us hotels...

    More >>

    Owensboro's 39th annual International Bar-B-Que Festival was a success. Saturday's weather played a big help.  Over 30,000 visitors crowded downtown Owensboro.    It's a tradition for Kentucky's third-largest city, and people come from near and far to experience it. "Aw yeah, you gotta be a carnivore. You know, this isn't for the PETA people," laughed a chef grilling pork. Tim Ross, the city's Director of Public Events, tells us hotels...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly