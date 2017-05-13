Eagles Compete at NCC “Last Chance” Meet

Two University of Southern Indiana Women's Track & Field athletes looked improve their season marks at the Dr. Keeler Invitational hosted by North Central College with the hopes of improving their odds of competing at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships in two weeks.

Competing in two separate field events, sophomore Hilary Paxson's (Liberty Center, Indiana) top toss in the discus went 122 feet, six inches, 15th-best in the event. Paxson also placed 21st in the hammer with a season-best distance of 136'11.00".

Already with a provisional in the 10,000-meters, sophomore Hope Jones (Cumberland, Indiana) placed 17th after finishing in 37 minutes, 37,80 seconds.

USI athletes now await word on whether they will compete at the NCAA Division II Outdoor Championships in Bradenton, Florida, May 25-27. Currently, Jones and junior Jessica Lincoln (Palatine, Illinois) are the two Eagle athletes with NCAA II provisional times on the year. Jones ranks 33rd in the 10,000-meters, while she also ranks 59th in the 5,000-meters. Lincoln ranks 19th in the 10,000-meters

