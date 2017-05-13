Former Bosse star arrested, charged with public intoxication, criminal mischief

Former Bosse High School star and Evansville native JaQuan Lyle was arrested early Saturday morning according to Vanderburgh County Sheriff booking records.

He was charged with public intoxication, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct.

The booking records indicate he was released on an $150 bond.

According to an affidavit from the Evansville Police Department, Lyle was escorted from Pistons for being intoxicated then punched the front door of the bar.

The report said when Lyle was outside, he then punched a police car. Police then arrested him.

According to ESPN, Lyle was an Ohio State guard who averaged 11.4 points and 4.6 assists per game for the Buckeyes last season and left the team on April 11.

We'll keep you updated as we receive more information.

