USI softball wins NCAA Midwest Region No. 2

One person was killed on Saturday after a single vehicle accident on Mesker Park Drive.More >>
Local kids lit up the diamond for a good cause.More >>
Thousands from all over the country visit the International BBQ Festival every year, and this time, the number one competitive eater in the world made the trip.More >>
United Mine Workers of America President Cecil Roberts is celebrating with the coal mining community of Muhlenberg County after a five-year fight to secure coal miners' benefits.More >>
Owensboro's 39th annual International Bar-B-Que Festival was a success. Saturday's weather played a big help. Over 30,000 visitors crowded downtown Owensboro. It's a tradition for Kentucky's third-largest city, and people come from near and far to experience it. "Aw yeah, you gotta be a carnivore. You know, this isn't for the PETA people," laughed a chef grilling pork. Tim Ross, the city's Director of Public Events, tells us hotels...More >>
A heartbreaking post on social media by a Moss Bluff father and husband is being shared around the world. The day after his son Julian was born, Jean Luc Montou sat down to give his friends and family an update on Facebook. The news was not the joyous post people expected. Instead he told the world the love of his life, Sarah Bertrand, passed away a day after giving birth to their new baby.More >>
