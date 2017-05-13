Mesker Park Zoo & Botanic Garden announce births of baby porcupines, prairie dogs

Mesker Park Zoo and Botanic Garden is the new home for two baby porcupines and four prairie dogs.

"June Bug" and "Sneedy," named in honor of zookeeper Junius Sneed, were born on April 30, 2017, at Mesker Park. Along with the mother and father, these two baby porcupines can be seen in the Children's Enchanted Forest area.

As for the four pups, they were born on an unknown date in the prairie dog exhibit in North America. It is estimated that they were born sometime in early March.

