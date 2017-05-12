Crews respond to rollover crash in Gibson Co.

Crews responded to a rollover crash in Gibson County on Friday.

It happened at Highway 41 and County Road 100 West around 10 p.m.

Sheriff's deputies believe a truck was crossing Highway 41 and was hit by a car that ran a red light.

Our crew on the scene said the driver of the car was walking around on the scene. There's no word on the condition of the truck driver.

