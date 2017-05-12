More charges filed against Huntingburg man in child molesting case

More charges have been filed against a Huntingburg man in a child molesting case.

According to the Huntingburg Police Department, 63-year-old Claude Taylor went to the police station Sunday and confessed to a six-year-old crime.

Police say Taylor told them he molested a young girl who was about nine at the time.

Authorities contacted Child Services and the child's family, and tell us, after a brief investigation, they arrested and charged Taylor with molestation.

Police say, after further investigation into the case, the prosecutor's office filed nine additional charges. Two counts of child molesting, two counts of incest and six counts of child molesting.

Taylor is being held at the Dubois County jail on $20,000 cash only bond.

