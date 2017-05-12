Huntingburg man charged with child molesting

A man walked into the Huntingburg police station today and confessed to a six-year-old crime.

Police say 63-year-old Claude Taylor told them he molested a young girl who was about nine at the time.

Authorities contacted Child Services and the child's family, and tell us, after a brief investigation, they arrested and charged Taylor with molestation.

He's being held at the Dubois County jail on $20,000 cash only bond.

