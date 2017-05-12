Diamond Aces stymied by Wichita State

A four-run fifth inning broke open the game on Friday night, and the University of Evansville baseball team was not able to recover as Zach Lewis pitched Wichita State to a 6-0 series-opening win over the Purple Aces at Eck Stadium.

Lewis, who was moved to Friday night for the Shockers (24-25, 8-8 Missouri Valley Conference) after a season-ending injury to Cody Tyler, was impressive, tossing all nine innings while allowing just three hits and striking out eight. He issued one walk.

“He threw an outstanding game against us,” UE head coach Wes Carroll said of Lewis. “We weren’t able to adjust the second time through the line-up. He kept us off-balance all night, and he was able to locate his fastball.”

Meanwhile, Patrick Schnieders struck out six in six innings for the Aces, who dropped to 15-33 on the year with a 6-9 mark in league play. With the loss, the senior out of Westphalia, Mo., fell to 3-6 on the season after allowing five runs on seven hits.

WSU opened things up with a score in the fourth after Willie Schwanke led off with a walk and moved over to second on a Noah Croft single. Following a Trey Vickers sacrifice bunt put both runners in scoring position, Dayton Dugas grounded out to short to draw first blood.

An inning later, three straight singles from Alex Jackson, Greyson Jenista and Alec Bohm brought home another run. After a two out-walk loaded the bases, a wild pitch plated the third run of the game before Vickers doubled home a pair to make it 5-0.

The Shockers were led on the day by Bohm, who went 2-for-3, and Croft was 2-for-2 with a pair of walks.

Meanwhile, the Aces put together their best offensive threat after that four-run frame, loading the bases with two outs before Travis Tokarek was retired with a deep flyout.

“It’s tough to capitalize against a good pitcher in the Missouri Valley Conference with two outs,” Carroll said. “That’s why it’s so important to get that leadoff hitter on base. Travis gave us a great at-bat in that situation, but he hit it right into the wind. Who knows what happens afterwards if that drops.”

Tokarek ended 0-for-4 on the day, snapping his team-best 20-game on-base streak. Trey Hair, Andrew Tanous and Kenton Crews combined for UE’s three hits in the contest.

WSU went on to tack on another score in the eighth with a Jackson sac fly.

UE and WSU will return to action at Eck Stadium on Saturday. First pitch is slated for 2 p.m.

NOTES: Evansville is looking for its first series win in Wichita since 2005 … UE won two of three against Wichita State last season … UE has won each of its last two conference road series. The Aces have not won three in a row since 2000 … Since 1978, the Aces are 29-58 against WSU … Since 1987, UE is 9-10 on May 12 and 223-195 in the month of May.

Courtesy: University of Evansville Sports Information Department