International BBQ Festival Kicks off in Owensboro

The 39th annual International BBQ Festival has a full schedule planned Friday aND Saturday..full of food and events.
Over 60 food vendors are set up along 2nd street. Organizers expect over 30,000 people to flood downtown because of the weekend's nice weather. Organizers say some of the main hits are food from the cooking teams, the Mutton Glutton VIP Party Party, and a mutton sandwich eating contest which competitive eater, Joey Chestnut will take part in. You can view a full schedule of the festival on the event's website. http://bbqfest.com/
Dispatch confirms a crash involving a semi and eight other vehicles in Gibson County.More >>
Dispatch confirms a crash involving a semi and eight other vehicles in Gibson County.More >>
It's taken quite a bit of time and a lot of money, but we're told plans to renovate the Historic Riverhouse Hotel are moving forward, again, with big changes inside and out.More >>
It's taken quite a bit of time and a lot of money, but we're told plans to renovate the Historic Riverhouse Hotel are moving forward, again, with big changes inside and out.More >>
"Blessed, so lucky to be blessed to live," that's how 13 year-old Kyler Fairchild feels. He was in a traumatic accident that left him in coma this past March.More >>
"Blessed, so lucky to be blessed to live," that's how 13 year-old Kyler Fairchild feels. He was in a traumatic accident that left him in coma this past March.More >>
This was Congressman James Comer's fourth town hall since the House voted on the American Health Care Act.More >>
This was Congressman James Comer's fourth town hall since the House voted on the American Health Care Act.More >>
Local police departments said more than eight recent break-ins at Tri-State Mexican restaurants could be connected.More >>
Local police departments said more than eight recent break-ins at Tri-State Mexican restaurants could be connected.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
New details have been released in a shooting that occurred in I'On.More >>
New details have been released in a shooting that occurred in I'On.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
Mystic Valley Regional Charter School's policy says students may not have a hairstyle distracting to other students, and hair extensions are not allowed. Parents say it targets black students.More >>
Mystic Valley Regional Charter School's policy says students may not have a hairstyle distracting to other students, and hair extensions are not allowed. Parents say it targets black students.More >>
Kwani Taylor gladly played along as she was approached by a young girl wanting a hug.More >>
Kwani Taylor gladly played along as she was approached by a young girl wanting a hug.More >>