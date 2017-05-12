International BBQ Festival Kicks off in Owensboro

The 39th annual International BBQ Festival has a full schedule planned Friday aND Saturday..full of food and events.

Over 60 food vendors are set up along 2nd street. Organizers expect over 30,000 people to flood downtown because of the weekend's nice weather. Organizers say some of the main hits are food from the cooking teams, the Mutton Glutton VIP Party Party, and a mutton sandwich eating contest which competitive eater, Joey Chestnut will take part in. You can view a full schedule of the festival on the event's website. http://bbqfest.com/