Renovation plans at Riverhouse Hotel moving forward

It's taken quite a bit of time and a lot of money, but we're told plans to renovate the Historic Riverhouse Hotel are moving forward, again, with big changes inside and out.

City officials tell us a lot happening inside the building. Within the next month, we're told we'll see the exterior remodeling begin.

Commissioner Ron Beane tells us his office meets on a monthly basis with Riverhouse's owner, George Yerolemou. For more than a year, Yerolemou's plans centered around the boutique hotel called "The Mediterranean," which would house 76 suites.

But it's been a long road to renovating the old building.

Commissioners told Yerolemou he needed to demolish the annex across the street, fence the property, protecting it from vandals. He took care of that.

Now, they're on track and plans are moving forward.

"One of the things they've done just recently that we requested was the removal of the big, 20 foot signs that were on each side of the street. So, that's all been removed. There are things happening." says Beane.

As for an opening date, we are told it's still set for next May.

