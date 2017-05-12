Promoting bike safety during Kyler Day

"Blessed, so lucky to be blessed to live," that's how 13-year-old Kyler Fairchild feels after suffering a traumatic accident that left him in a coma this past March.

Kyler was hit by a moped while riding his bike, without wearing a helmet. He's doing a lot better and he got to do something really special, turning a bad accident into something good.

North Junior High put on a day of fun and games, for "Kyler Day." With them, the Vanderburgh Sheriff's Department, St. Vincent's and St. Mary's used Kyler's first visit back at school to help promote bicycle safety.

They even handed out 160 free helmets.

"They said I'm glad you're OK, and clapped for me and congratulated and prayed," says Kyler.

Kyler had to spend 10 days in a medically induced coma to bring down the massive swelling in his brain and at that time, they didn't know how serious his injuries were going to be.

"After a few days of getting CT scans, that's when the miracle started happening, that's the way I see it," says his Kyler's dad, John Fairchild.

He says the miracle was all the prayers and support that came in, and Kyler's speedy recovery.

"He is a true superhero," says John.

However, the journey's been rough. He had to re-learn how to sit-up up in bed, walk, and even eat.

"It was hard to eat and seeing other people eat in front of me was hard," says Kyler.

"The first drink of water he had after a month, his words this is the most amazing water I've ever tasted," says John.

He's still in recovery but well on his way.

"It was amazing, it was like witnessing a miracle before your eyes, you know, one day, someone can't stand up, the afternoon, they're walking on a walker," says John.

On top of the 160 free helmets, two lucky students went home with brand new bikes. Before they could have them, they had to promise to wear their helmet.

Kyler is expected to be officially back at school in the Fall. The school raised over $500 for Kyler's medical expenses. His family is still working toward paying his many medical bills. If you would like to help, you can visit his gofundme page here.

