NB lanes of 41 shut down after crash involving semi, 8 other vehicles in Gibson Co.

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

The northbound lanes of Highway 41 are still closed and Indiana State Police expect it to stay that way until around 9 p.m. Friday.

That's because there was a crash involving a semi and eight other vehicles at County Road 350 South in Gibson County.

Traffic is being diverted onto County Road 550 South back over to County Road 350 South, then onto Highway 41.

There's still no word on what caused the crash. We're told there was only one serious injury. 

We have a crew on the scene and will update the story when new information is available.

