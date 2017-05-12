NB lanes of 41 shut down after crash involving semi, 8 other vehicles in Gibson Co.

Dispatch confirms a crash involving a semi and eight other vehicles in Gibson County.More >>
Dispatch confirms a crash involving a semi and eight other vehicles in Gibson County.More >>
It's taken quite a bit of time and a lot of money, but we're told plans to renovate the Historic Riverhouse Hotel are moving forward, again, with big changes inside and out.More >>
It's taken quite a bit of time and a lot of money, but we're told plans to renovate the Historic Riverhouse Hotel are moving forward, again, with big changes inside and out.More >>
"Blessed, so lucky to be blessed to live," that's how 13 year-old Kyler Fairchild feels. He was in a traumatic accident that left him in coma this past March.More >>
"Blessed, so lucky to be blessed to live," that's how 13 year-old Kyler Fairchild feels. He was in a traumatic accident that left him in coma this past March.More >>
This was Congressman James Comer's fourth town hall since the House voted on the American Health Care Act.More >>
This was Congressman James Comer's fourth town hall since the House voted on the American Health Care Act.More >>
Local police departments said more than eight recent break-ins at Tri-State Mexican restaurants could be connected.More >>
Local police departments said more than eight recent break-ins at Tri-State Mexican restaurants could be connected.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
New details have been released in a shooting that occurred in I'On.More >>
New details have been released in a shooting that occurred in I'On.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.More >>
The National Weather Service confirms that an EF-1 tornado touched town in Baton Rouge early Friday morning.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
Mystic Valley Regional Charter School's policy says students may not have a hairstyle distracting to other students, and hair extensions are not allowed. Parents say it targets black students.More >>
Mystic Valley Regional Charter School's policy says students may not have a hairstyle distracting to other students, and hair extensions are not allowed. Parents say it targets black students.More >>
Kwani Taylor gladly played along as she was approached by a young girl wanting a hug.More >>
Kwani Taylor gladly played along as she was approached by a young girl wanting a hug.More >>