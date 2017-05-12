NB lanes of 41 shut down after crash involving semi, 8 other vehicles in Gibson Co.

The northbound lanes of Highway 41 are still closed and Indiana State Police expect it to stay that way until around 9 p.m. Friday.

Right now on Hwy 41 in Gibson Co.: NB lanes STILL closed nearly three hours after serious crash. We'll have a live update on .@14News a 10 pic.twitter.com/ibNpnvyw2M — Paige Hagan (@Paige14News) May 13, 2017

That's because there was a crash involving a semi and eight other vehicles at County Road 350 South in Gibson County.

Gibson: US41 NB at CR350 S will most likely remain closed for at least one more hour. Tow trucks are still removing vehicles. pic.twitter.com/571fZwWw6x — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) May 13, 2017

Traffic is being diverted onto County Road 550 South back over to County Road 350 South, then onto Highway 41.

There's still no word on what caused the crash. We're told there was only one serious injury.

Gibson: This crash could have been much worse. Only one serious injury. Everyone was buckled up. Seat belts save lives. #ClickItOrTicket pic.twitter.com/EsOv4HC6VF — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) May 13, 2017

