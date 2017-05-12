NB Hwy 41 in Gibson Co. back open four hours after crash involving semi, 8 other vehicles

The northbound lanes of Highway 41 are back open after they were closed for over four hours.

That's because there was a crash involving a semi and eight other vehicles at County Road 350 South in Gibson County. We're told the eight vehicles were stopped at the light when the semi rear-ended a car that triggered a chain reaction.

Crash investigators are trying to determine how fast the semi was going.

Traffic is being diverted onto County Road 550 South back over to County Road 350 South, then onto Highway 41.

Sheriff Tim Bottoms said one person was seriously hurt and is being treated for a head injury at a hospital. Four others were taken to two separate hospitals to be checked.

Gibson: This crash could have been much worse. Only one serious injury. Everyone was buckled up. Seat belts save lives. #ClickItOrTicket pic.twitter.com/EsOv4HC6VF — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) May 13, 2017

