Dispatch confirms crash involving semi, 8 other vehicles in Gibson Co.

Dispatch confirms a crash involving a semi and eight other vehicles in Gibson County.

It happened in the northbound lane of Highway 41, just north of Toyota. Northbound lanes are closed while crews work the scene.

Gibson: Serious crash US41 NB at CR 350 S. Avoid the area. PIO is en route — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) May 12, 2017

There's no word what caused the crash or if anyone is hurt.

Gibson: US41 NB at CR 350 S will be closed for quite some time. Traffic is being diverted onto CR 550. Avoid the area. — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) May 12, 2017

We have a crew heading to the scene and will update the story when new information is available.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on Twitter. Click here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.