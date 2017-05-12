Dispatch confirms crash involving semi, 8 other vehicles in Gibs - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Dispatch confirms crash involving semi, 8 other vehicles in Gibson Co.

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
(Source: Brandon Will) (Source: Brandon Will)
(Source: Megan Stokes) (Source: Megan Stokes)
(Source: Megan Stokes) (Source: Megan Stokes)
(WFIE) (WFIE)
GIBSON CO., IN (WFIE) -

Dispatch confirms a crash involving a semi and eight other vehicles in Gibson County.

It happened in the northbound lane of Highway 41, just north of Toyota. Northbound lanes are closed while crews work the scene.

There's no word what caused the crash or if anyone is hurt.

We have a crew heading to the scene and will update the story when new information is available.

Follow us online at 14NEWS.com and on TwitterClick here to download our 14 News mobile app to get breaking news alerts and the latest headlines from around the Tri-State.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly