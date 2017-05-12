KWC's historic run ends in NCAA Regionals

The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team saw its historic season come to an end on Friday, suffering an 11-1 loss to Truman State in the NCAA Midwest Regional. The Panthers finish the season 38-22, tying the single season record for most wins in a season.

The Panthers offense went cold in day two of the Regional, being no-hit until the sixth inning. Maddie Dawson dropped a single down the right field line to put runners on the corners with two outs. Jaylin Tidwell drove in the lone run for the Panthers, bringing home Meredith Daunhauer with a single to right center field.

The first four innings were a pitcher’s duel with neither team plating any runs. The Bulldogs broke open the scoring in the fifth innings, scoring seven runs off of seven hits. Truman tacked on its final four runs in the sixth off of three hits and two errors.

Maci Brown suffered her ninth loss of the season, finishing the season at 16-9 and the conference leader in wins. The sophomore struck out three, allowing seven runs off of 11 hits in 4.2 innings pitched. Jessica Carmon pitched the final 1.1 innings, striking out one and allowing four runs off of four hits.

Courtesy: Kentucky Wesleyan College Sports Information Department