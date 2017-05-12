Aces continue to battle for spot in MVC tournament

With their second conference series win of the season, last week at Bradley, the University of Evansville (UE) baseball team stayed in the race for one of the top four spots in the upcoming Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) tournament.

And it is the Aces' youth that is doing much of the serving.

"We've got a lot of young guys that are starting to play older than what they are," Aces' Head Coach Wes Carroll explained.

After struggling through much of the season, the youthful diamond Aces seem to have finally come of age, especially at the plate. Freshman Kenton Crews and Craig Shepherd grabbed the headlines early. But, now red-shirt freshmen Troy Bielsmith and Nate Reeder has joined the youth movement.

"It just comes down to trying to execute my job at the plate, whether it's runners in scoring position or just trying to get on base, said Reeder. "That's just all I'm trying to do at this point."

"They're showing some life offensively, and that's great to see," Carroll said. "Two out of three games, we scored a good amount of runs on the road in the Missouri Valley Conference opponents. So, it's great to see."

However, that is only half the story. On the hill, Evansville has lived up to the promise of the pre-season. With senior Patrick Schnieders and JUCO transfer Justin Hayden stepping up their games, to join the team's ace Connor Strain.

"In the first half of the year was a little rough," explained Hayden. "I felt like things weren't going my way. Now, I feel like there are some things going my way. How to make the big pitch when I needed to. And get out of an inning. to help the team win."

"They're starting to pitch to their capability, which is great to see," Carroll said. "Coming into the season, I thought it was going to be strength of ours, and we didn't get off to a great start. But it's all kind of come together down the stretch here. We're trying to create some momentum, and it starts on the mound for us. If our starters give us a chance, we know we're going to have an opportunity to play deep into the Missouri Valley Conference tournament.

The diamond Aces will get a good post-season primer in the final two weekends of the season, as they face two of the top teams in the MVC.

"These last two series, Dallas Baptist and Wichita State," explained Reeder. "Do good in these two series would put us in the right direction for the tournament."

"We have a great test ahead of us at Wichita for three games, and then you're at home against Dallas Baptist," explained Carroll. "We've got a good chance to play six games and compete at a high level and get your ready for the Missouri Valley Conference."

