Panthers earn spot in G-MAC title game

For the first time ever, the Kentucky Wesleyan College baseball team will make an appearance in the Great Midwest Athletic Conference Championship round after defeating the No. 1 seed Trevecca, 7-3, on Friday afternoon.

The Panthers opponent is yet to be determined as two games remain on Friday. First pitch for the Championship round is set for 11 am CT on Saturday with the second game to follow at 2:15 pm CT if necessary.

Kentucky Wesleyan wasted no time getting on the board, knocking out five straight hits to score four runs. Cody Bridges led off with a double then four straight singles from Seth Campbell, Josh Galvan, Adam Brown and Andrew Kirkland. Joseph Burke capped off the scoring with a sacrifice fly.

Galvan and Kirkland scored on two separate wild pitches in the top of the third to put the Panthers ahead 6-0. The Trojans put two runs on the board over the next two innings to cut the deficit to four with five innings left to play.

Kentucky Wesleyan added an insurance run in the top of the sixth after Bridges ripped a triple to right field with one out. Campbell hit a ground ball to the second basemen who threw the ball over the catcher's head, allowing Bridges to score.

Trevecca responded with a lead-off home run in the bottom of the sixth but a scoreless final two innings allowed the Panthers to hold on for the 7-3 win.

Zach Burton picked up his fourth win of the season, striking out three and allowing three runs off of eight hits in 6.0 innings pitched. Alex Franzen earned his eighth win of the season, striking out one and holding the Trojans scoreless in the final 3.0 innings.

Bridges led the Panthers with three hits while Galvan and Snodgrass tabbed two. Campbell, Brown and Kirkland tabbed one hit a piece.

