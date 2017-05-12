Police: Break-ins at Mexican restaurants are linked

More than eight recent break-ins at Tri-State Mexican restaurants could be connected, according to law enforcement.

EPD Sgt. Jason Cullum said a lot of times restaurants don't make deposits every night and whoever is breaking in knows that.

Cullum explained that theory is based on an investigation from a few years ago involving break-ins at Asian restaurants. Break-ins at Mexican restaurants have been happening Evansville, Princeton, and Vincennes.

The owner of Los Aztecas in Princeton said burglars broke a window but only took several bottles of tequila.

Los Bravos Restaurants owner, Ana Bravo said burglars hit two of her restaurants. She explained they got away with cash from the location on the west side.

Bravo said an alarm scared them off at the other location. She said police were able to get surveillance footage and fingerprints at the restaurant to help with the investigation.

Cullum said police are working with all the police departments involved because one piece of evidence could be the break investigators need to connect all of these burglaries.

