Customer called expletive on receipt from local restaurant

A Facebook post from the customer of an Evansville restaurant has been shared dozens of times, and the restaurant is getting big backlash on social media.

The customer said she needed to use a company credit card for an order, but the Highland Inn didn't take American Express.

The customer said she asked if they had a square they could use to charge the card, but they did not.

She said she decided to order from another restaurant, but the Highland Inn called her back.

She said they told her they found a square and would be able to complete her order.

The customer said, since her email is attached to the card, she got a receipt.

It shows an expletive in the signature section, instead of the customer's name.

Several people have taken to social media, upset with the restaurant.

14 News called the Highland Inn. A manager told us they were advised not to speak to anyone about the situation. She said the entire story isn't being told on social media.

The phone was then given to an owner who said, "We've been told not to say anything. Thank you," before hanging up.

The customer did not want to speak either because it's against her company's rules.

She tells us the employee did send her an apology.

