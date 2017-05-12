Extended Highlights: USI Softball tops Saginaw Valley State 6-4 - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Extended Highlights: USI Softball tops Saginaw Valley State 6-4 in Semi-Finals of NCAA Tournament

Posted by Megan Thompson, Sports Anchor/Reporter
The USI Softball team tops Saginaw Valley State 6-4 in semi-finals of NCAA Mid-West Regional Tournament. They will play in the championship game Saturday at noon.

