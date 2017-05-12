Driver killed after crashing into building was a retired teacher - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Driver killed after crashing into building was a retired teacher

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
By Krista McEnany, Reporter/Meteorologist
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

The driver who died after crashing their truck into the Safety Kleen building on St. Joseph Avenue was a former teacher at an Evansville school.

Jason Woepkenberg with EVSC confirmed that 64-year-old Robert Akin was retired from Thompkins Middle School. Woepkenberg said he touched many lives and will be missed.

Former students and teachers shared their memories on Facebook, with many comments saying he was a tremendous man and model teacher, and proclaiming Akin as one of their favorite childhood teachers. Other said he will be deeply missed.

EVSC Superintendent Dr. David Smith said he had the pleasure of working with Akin for two years at Thompkins during his teaching career. Akin was a dedicated teacher who was well respected by his students and colleagues.

We're told shortly before the crash, sheriff's deputies say Akin stopped in the right lane of traffic, clutched his chest and then the car accelerated and collided into the building.

The cause of death has been listed as driver illness.

