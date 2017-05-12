North HS students help build obstacle course

Students at North High School are assisting EPD with an upcoming SWAT training course. They've been building part of the obstacle course's set of monkey bars.

Evansville police approached Industrial Tech teacher Beau Brandt about building the monkey bars.

Students have been welding and designing since March. They even tested them out Friday.

This is the second year that the students have helped out and they said they've learned a lot.

That challenge is open to everyone and will take place Saturday, May 20.

