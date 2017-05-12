North HS students help build obstacle course - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

North HS students help build obstacle course

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Connect
By Derick Brattain, Photographer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

Students at North High School are assisting EPD with an upcoming SWAT training course. They've been building part of the obstacle course's set of monkey bars. 

Evansville police approached Industrial Tech teacher Beau Brandt about building the monkey bars. 

Students have been welding and designing since March. They even tested them out Friday. 

This is the second year that the students have helped out and they said they've learned a lot.

That challenge is open to everyone and will take place Saturday, May 20.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Police: Break-ins at Mexican restaurants are linked

    Police: Break-ins at Mexican restaurants are linked

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:53 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:53:50 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Local police departments said more than eight recent break-ins at Tri-State Mexican restaurants could be connected.

    More >>

    Local police departments said more than eight recent break-ins at Tri-State Mexican restaurants could be connected.

    More >>

  • Customer called expletive on receipt from local restaurant

    Customer called expletive on receipt from local restaurant

    Friday, May 12 2017 5:14 PM EDT2017-05-12 21:14:41 GMT
    Receipt from Facebook (Expletive blurred by 14 News)Receipt from Facebook (Expletive blurred by 14 News)

    A Facebook post from the customer of an Evansville restaurant has been shared dozens of times, and the restaurant is getting big backlash on social media.  

    More >>

    A Facebook post from the customer of an Evansville restaurant has been shared dozens of times, and the restaurant is getting big backlash on social media.  

    More >>

  • Princeton Wal-Mart evacuation over

    Princeton Wal-Mart evacuation over

    Friday, May 12 2017 4:56 PM EDT2017-05-12 20:56:16 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    Wal-Mart in Princeton is being evacuated, according to customers who were inside the store.

    More >>

    Wal-Mart in Princeton is being evacuated, according to customers who were inside the store.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly