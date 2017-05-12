Princeton Wal-Mart evacuation over - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Princeton Wal-Mart evacuation over

Posted by Jared Goffinet, Digital Content Producer
PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) -

Wal-Mart in Princeton was evacuated for about 45 minutes on Friday.

Gibson County dispatch has confirmed that crews responded to the store for a possible gas leak. 

Firefighters made sure everything was okay before they sealed the leak.

