Competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut to compete at Owensboro BBQ Fest

The International Bar-B-Q Festival in Owensboro is getting a special guest on Saturday.

During the first mutton sandwich-eating contest, World Champion Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut will be competing.

Joey is known as the champion of the famous Nathans Hot Dog Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York.

He says he's been competitively eating for over a decade and loves going to new places and meeting new people.

"I'm addicted to that feeling of winning," he said. "I love to eat, naturally, and the competition. I enjoy going to these awesome festivals and meeting tons of happy people."

World champion competitive eater Joey Chestnut is ready to win the mutton sandwich eating competition on Saturday in Owensboro! @14News pic.twitter.com/qgjF8PBxJT — Hillary Simon (@Hillary14News) May 12, 2017

Joey says 24 hours before the competition, he will fast. He drinks a lot of liquids to help expand his stomach.

He told us the goal is to go into the competition hungry.

You can watch the mutton sandwich-eating competition at 2 p.m. Saturday.

