Princeton man accused of stealing medication from home

PRINCETON, IN (WFIE) -

A Princeton man is in jail after sheriff's deputies say he stole some medication from a home.  

Sheriff's deputies say 22-year-old Corey Risley is facing charges of burglary and theft.

Authorities say the theft happened at a home on East 150 South near Francisco.  

