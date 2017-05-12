Madisonville woman found passed out in car arrested on drug charges

A Madisonville woman is facing charges after police say they found her passed out in a parked car.

Police say they were patrolling in a high drug trafficking area on Main Street when they found 20-year-old Ellen Allen with her door open, slumped over behind the wheel.

Police say they found a bag of synthetic drugs on Allen's lap and several other baggies inside the room she rented.

She's facing charges of public intoxication and trafficking in synthetic drugs.

