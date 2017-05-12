Mater Dei alum Daunhauer earns softball regional honors

The Kentucky Wesleyan College softball team saw two members land a spot on the 2017 National Fastpitch Coaches Association All-Region teams with Meredith Daunhauer being named to the First-Team and Jaylin Tidwell earning a spot on the Second-Team.

Centerfielder Daunhauer was far from a sophomore slump this season, leading the team with a .451 batting average in the regular season and breaking the single season stolen bases recorded with 42 stolen bases on 46 attempts. The Evansville, Ind. native has led off every game for the Panthers and led the team with 51 runs scored. Daunhauer also earned First-Team All-Great Midwest Athletic Conference honors this season.

Shortstop Tidwell already brought home the G-MAC Freshman of the Year title, and can add Second-Team All-Region to her resume. The Evansville, Ind. native led the conference with 56 runs batted in during the regular season and was fourth with a batting average of .441. Tidwell had a 16-game hitting streak during the season and tabbed 26 multi-hit games.

The awards honor softball student-athletes from the Association’s eight regions with first and second team selections. NFCA member coaches from each respective region voted on the teams, and all the honorees now become eligible for selection to the 2017 NFCA Division II All-American squads.

Courtesy: Kentucky Wesleyan College Sports Information Department