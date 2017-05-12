Summer Jobs for Teens - A 14NEWS Special Report

Congressman Brett Guthrie stopped by our Western Kentucky studio Friday for a one on one discussion on the latest health care bill that just passed the House.More >>
Congressman Brett Guthrie stopped by our Western Kentucky studio Friday for a one on one discussion on the latest health care bill that just passed the House.More >>
A boil advisory to pass along from Gibson County. Officials say all water customers in the town of Patoka are under the advisory.More >>
A boil advisory to pass along from Gibson County. Officials say all water customers in the town of Patoka are under the advisory.More >>
Wal-Mart in Princeton is being evacuated, according to customers who were inside the store.More >>
Wal-Mart in Princeton is being evacuated, according to customers who were inside the store.More >>
The International Bar-B-Q Festival in Owensboro is getting a special guest on Saturday. During the first mutton sandwich-eating contest, World Champion Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut will be competing.More >>
The International Bar-B-Q Festival in Owensboro is getting a special guest on Saturday. During the first mutton sandwich-eating contest, World Champion Competitive Eater Joey Chestnut will be competing.More >>
Volunteers from the American Legion, Henderson North Middle School, and the Women's Addiction Recovery Manor helped put up the 5,000+ crosses this week.More >>
Volunteers from the American Legion, Henderson North Middle School, and the Women's Addiction Recovery Manor helped put up the 5,000+ crosses this week.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Officials with Cincinnati Public Schools have released a video that, according to family members, shows a bullying incident that may have led an 8-year-old boy to take his own life.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
The family allegedly agreed to a visitation without a casket, but social media outrage led to a new arrangement.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
According to the sheriff of Licking County, Randy Thorp, four people have died after an active shooter situation east of Columbus.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
A website has been getting attention for making your information available to the public.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
The Florida Highway Patrol said the boy, who had special needs, was staying with his parents at the hotel when he managed to leave their room while the couple slept.More >>
The Florida Highway Patrol said the boy, who had special needs, was staying with his parents at the hotel when he managed to leave their room while the couple slept.More >>