Rep. Brett Guthrie talks health care with 14 News

Congressman Brett Guthrie stopped by our Western Kentucky studio Friday for a one on one discussion on the latest health care bill that just passed the House.

Congressman Guthrie represents the second district of Kentucky and is also a part of the health care subcommittee, which wrote a large portion of the bill.

Shaelie Clark is working on the story. Hear her interview tonight on 14 News, which includes what the bill says about pre-existing conditions, medicaid, and his response to the Senate's reaction to the bill.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.