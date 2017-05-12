Tin Man Brewery "under contract" to be sold

Tin Man Brewery in Evansville is under contract.

It's listed on the National Restaurant Properties Craft Beverage Division's website.

The listing agent tells 14 News he's not able to comment.

Tin Man has been closed since mid March, and has been up for sale since the end of March.

The purchase price for the brewery on West Franklin Street is $2,390,000.00.

This a story we are working on.

