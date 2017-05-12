Tin Man Brewery "under contract" to be sold

Tin Man Brewery in Evansville is under contract. It's listed on the National Restaurant Properties Craft Beverage Division's website.More >>
Protesters have called for a Kentucky judge to resign after he recused himself from adoption cases involving one or more gay parents.More >>
An Evansville mom is facing drug and child neglect charges. Police say a five-year-old boy called 911 because he could not wake up his mom, and no one else was home.More >>
A boil advisory to pass along from Gibson County. Officials say all water customers in the town of Patoka are under the advisory.More >>
New welcome signs will soon be going up across Evansville's neighborhoods.More >>
Trump contradicts White House on reasons for Comey firing, calls ex-FBI director 'showboat' and 'grandstander'.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
Sources said an officer who was shot following an active shooter situation east of Columbus has died, according to 10TV in Columbus.More >>
The Florida Highway Patrol said the boy, who had special needs, was staying with his parents at the hotel when he managed to leave their room while the couple slept.More >>
Sessions directs federal prosecutors to pursue the most serious charges possible against the vast majority of suspects, a reversal of Obama-era policies.More >>
The baby was born inside a moving car during rush hour traffic.More >>
A high school senior allegedly “catfished” more than 130 male students to receive explicit photos, videos.More >>
For each Coca-Cola bottle he has collected, Kirkpatrick - or "Mr K" as he is known - can tell a story. he's been with the company since the Great Depression.More >>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.More >>
