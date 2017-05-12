EPD: Mom passed out on drugs, 5-year-old calls 911

An Evansville mom is facing drug and child neglect charges.

Police say a five-year-old boy called 911 because he could not wake up his mom, and no one else was home.

Officers say when they arrived to the home on Wedeking Avenue, the boy let them in.

They say 34-year-old Rebekah Fenwick was passed out in her bedroom, surrounded by drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Officers say there was a small metal tray with meth scraped into a line next to a glass pipe and a water bong.

Police say after Fenwick woke up, she was quiet and cooperative. They say she admitted to doing meth.

Offiers say Fenwick told them her husband was supposed to be watching her son. He wasn't there, and never arrived while police were on scene.

Child Protective Services was called, then cleared Fenwick's mother to take custody of the little boy.

Police say she already has Fenwick's two other children.

