All water customers in Patoka under boil advisory

A boil advisory to pass along from Gibson County.

Officials say all water customers in the town of Patoka are under the advisory.

Water officials were out working Thursday night into Friday morning to find a leak and get it repaired.

There's no timeline on how long that will be in place, but we'll be sure to let you know when it's lifted.

