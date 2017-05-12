WATCH: Beautiful weather for Mother's Day weekend. Byron has the details.

Tune in right now or click here to watch live for these and other stories, your 14 First Alert Forecast and more with Dan, Erin and Byron on 14NEWS Sunrise!

RAIN ENDING: After the brilliant sunshine and near record high temps early this week, it will be much cooler today with most of the rain ending this morning. High temps in the upper 60's to lower 70's with clearing skies this afternoon. Tonight, you can expect clear and cooler weather with lows dipping into the lower 50's. Mother's Day weekend looks beautiful.

PETERSBURG ROAD OPEN: Petersburg Road on the north side of Evansville is back open this morning. It was shut down all day yesterday because of a water main break that happened near Thunderbolt Pass. Water department crews tell us the break has been fixed.

BODY FOUND UPDATE: It could be several weeks before we find out what led to the death of an Evansville man found in the woods this week. Vanderburgh County Coroner Steve Lockyear says that man was 37-year old Patrick Williams. Two teenage boys say they found his body Wednesday night while walking behind East Lodge apartments.

COMEY LATEST: Washington continues to demand questions over the firing of FBI Director James Comey. The focus now on whose call it was to fire him, as the White House gives different accounts.

INTERNATIONAL BAR-B-QUE FESTIVAL: The 39th Annual International Bar-B-Q festival is taking over downtown Owensboro. Local non-profits will there all weekend cooking up a storm. Hillary Simon will be live on Sunrise with all the details, plus we'll meet competitive eating champion Joey Chestnut, a special guest at this year's event.

