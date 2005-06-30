To submit your favorite links, send it with Linkage Fun & Free in the subject line, by clicking here.

Looking for a place with fun links to free stuff, puzzles, jokes - or any other 'bored at work' material? It's all right here! Just browse through and click to visit any or all of the Tri-State's favorite links.

***********************************************************



Chick-Fil-A

Epdagger just told us Friday, July 15th is Cow Appreciation Day at Chick-Fil-A! If you dress like a cow - you get free food at Chick-Fil-A - and if you're the first to email me a picture of yourself, dressed as a cow and getting free food - I'll give you a t-shirt! You can't beat that! Click here to email your picture!

SilverJewelryClub.com

This is one of my favorite sites - a co-worker sent it to me and now I have tons of this stuff! The site offers beautiful Sterling Silver Jewelry for free, you just pay the $5.99 shipping fee.

freecycle

Provides individuals and non-profits an electronic forum to "recycle" unwanted items. One person's trash can truly be another's treasure!

FCIC

This site is to order or view Federal Publications for citizens.

The Dollar Stretcher

This site gives you tips and info to help you stretch your dollar further.

uShip

If you like to take road trips, and don't mind making money hauling something for someone, then this is the site for you! You can check it out by States and see just how much someone is willing to pay you for transporting something from one state to another. Many times, it's several hundred dollars.

webmonkey

This site teaches you basic HTML, the language for building webpages - free.

W3 Schools This site teaches you the different languages for building a webpage, including animation. It's very thorough and easy! For a small fee, you can test and get certification in HTML, XML, and other areas of webpaging building. It's endorsed by other companies for it's employees to learn webpaging building. FREE!

eHow.com

Clear instructions on how to do (just about) everything. The title alone should be enough to give you an idea what it's about!

WannaLearn.com

This site links you to online tutorials on learning different things. It's Family-Friendly!

Joey Green: Wacky Uses

Shaving with peanut butter? Have you ever wondered what other uses can be had from common household products? This site has a lot of ideas. Some of the things might surprise you!

free-ed.net

Education as never before. No tuition, no books to buy, no hidden fees. Complete courses and tutorials for more than 120 different vocational and academic disciplines. Study programs for homeschooling, Advanced Placement studies, GED and College prep, and much more.