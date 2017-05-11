Lady Aces fall in MVC opener

In the opening game of the Missouri Valley Conference Championship, Loyola scored three runs in the first inning on their way to a 6-1 victory over the University of Evansville softball team on Thursday afternoon at Marian Kneer Stadium.

With the loss, the Purple Aces season comes to an end with a 20-33 mark. League Newcomer of the Year Brittany Hay finished the season with a team-best .309 batting average while senior Hayli Scott finished at .302. Morgan Florey wrapped up the campaign with 14 victories in the circle along with a 1.99 ERA and an MVC-best 194 strikeouts.

Florey also provided the power in the lineup, pacing the team with nine home runs and 32 RBI. She was responsible for UE’s run on Thursday, going 1-3 while bringing home the Aces’ run in the contest.

Loyola wasted little time getting on the board as Katie Kasubke hit a home run to center field to give the Ramblers a 3-0 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, the Aces showed that they were ready to fight back. Brittany Hay hit a leadoff double before moving to third base on a Michal Luckett groundout. Up next was Morgan Florey, who singled down the right field line to score Hay and get UE on the board. Morgan Lambert also added a hit in the frame.

The score remained 3-1 until the top of the fifth when the Ramblers plated three more runs. They loaded up the bases with one out and Kasubke drew a walk to add their fourth run of the game. Jamie O’Brien also notched an RBI.

Evansville looked to rally in the bottom of the seventh as a pair of runners reached with two outs, but a groundout ended the game as the Ramblers took the 6-1 win.

Florey tossed all seven frames, allowing six runs, three earned, on six hits. She fanned six Rambler batters. Kiley Jones was the victor for Loyola, scattering six hits over her seven innings of work.

Courtesy: University of Evansville Sports Information Department