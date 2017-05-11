Welcome signs going up across Evansville neighborhoods - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Posted by Kenny Douglass, Digital Content Producer
Source: City of Evansville Source: City of Evansville
EVANSVILLE, IN (WFIE) -

New welcome signs will soon be going up across Evansville's neighborhoods. 

The Department of Metropolitan Development got the go-ahead Thursday to install neighborhood association signs at 30 locations throughout the city.

We're told each neighborhood came up with a design that they felt would reflect the area so they'll all be different. 

Funding was made available through a community development block grant.

Signs should be up by summer.

