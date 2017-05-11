Owensboro remembers fallen officers

On Thursday, the Fraternal Order of Police held its thirty-second annual memorial service honoring the lives of police officers killed in the line of duty.

The keynote speaker for the event was the National Secretary of the FOP, Patrick Yoes.

He said we are obliged to remember these fallen officers.

To honor the fallen officers, 144 balloons were released, one for each officer killed in the line of duty last year.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. ?