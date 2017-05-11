New restaurant could be coming to restored downtown building in Evansville

A new restaurant could soon be coming to downtown Evansville.

A building on 6th Street was recently sold, and the developers have some big plans.

Danny Fulton of Evansville and his brother closed on the building last week. Now, Fulton says he plans to restore the building that was originally built in 1906.

"I've taken a journey through the entire state of Indiana," said Tim Watt, who is visiting Evansville.

Watt known as "Harry Hippie" says Evansville's downtown stands out compared to those in other Indiana cities.

"It's a beautiful city," said Watt. "I've never been to Evansville before but it is a very pretty city."

"I think there's a great resurgence in what's going on downtown," said DMD director Kelley Coures. "Your downtown is your repository of your historic buildings."

Coures says the L.E. Long Building on 6th Street is the latest building to be purchased with the intention of restoring it to its early 20th-century vision.

Developer Danny Fulton said the first thing that he plans to do is restore the condos upstairs.

The building will also house a new restaurant.

"I think it certainly would add to the vibrancy of downtown," said Coures. "You know, there's a lot of different flavors of food that we don't have downtown right now."

There's no word yet on what will happen with Madame Faye's Psychic store on the ground level once the restoration process begins.

"The more we can interest people in re-purposing and saving historic structures, the better off we're going to be," said Coures.

Fulton said work to restore the upstairs condo should start immediately.

