First development in over 20 years in Boonville

There's been a new development in Boonville that is the first in over 20 years: it's called Westview.

Thursday night was an open house for Boonville residents to come out, ask questions, and learn about the soon-to-be new neighborhood.

The subdivision will be located in between the Law Chevrolet Dealership & Eskew Road.

The developer told 14 News one of the major reasons Boonville has fallen behind on development is because of the inability to install utilities in certain areas.

