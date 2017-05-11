Kitchen fire in Sportsman's causes temporary closure

The smoke has cleared and employees at Sportsman's on Franklin Street in Evansville are getting a closer look at the damage.

Firefighters say it started Wednesday above the grill area in the ventilation system. Everyone made it out safely, and crews were able to get the fire out quickly.

The bar is connected to a row of businesses on West Franklin Street. However, we're told the smoke and water damage was contained to Sportsman's.

We asked how much this was going to cost for repairs, and they don't have an answer for that just yet.

"Right now we're just waiting to hear about the damage and the extent of it," says bar manager, Travis Swayze, "hopefully we can open up soon because everyone seems to love this place."

The goal now is to get the bar open as quickly as possible and the kitchen will come later.

We're also told that businesses on Franklin street are pitching in to help.

"We're grateful for all the support they're showing us, and everyone's been reaching out to all the employees here, offering them part-time work so nobody's out of money, just best wishes being sent our way," says Swayze.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.