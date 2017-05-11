Charges filed in animal hoarding case

There's been a new development in Boonville that is the first in over 20 years. It's called Westview. Thursday night was an open house for Boonville residents to come out, ask questions, and learn about the soon-to-be new neighborhood.More >>
There's been a new development in Boonville that is the first in over 20 years. It's called Westview. Thursday night was an open house for Boonville residents to come out, ask questions, and learn about the soon-to-be new neighborhood.More >>
The smoke has cleared and employees at Sportsman's on Franklin Street in Evansville are getting a closer look at the damage.More >>
The smoke has cleared and employees at Sportsman's on Franklin Street in Evansville are getting a closer look at the damage.More >>
It happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday at Safety Kleen in the 4000 block of N. St. Joseph RoadMore >>
It happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday at Safety Kleen in the 4000 block of N. St. Joseph RoadMore >>
A new development on a massive animal hoarding investigation in Vanderburgh County.More >>
A new development on a massive animal hoarding investigation in Vanderburgh County.More >>
Each year, Easter Seals serves almost 6,000 kids and adults with disabilities in Evansville. No one will ever be turned away if they can't pay.
That's why the group relies heavily on community support.
Each year, Easter Seals serves almost 6,000 kids and adults with disabilities in Evansville. No one will ever be turned away if they can't pay.
That's why the group relies heavily on community support.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting a Louisiana State Police trooper and two police officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting a Louisiana State Police trooper and two police officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.More >>
Officials at Cincinnati Public Schools are pushing back against claims that an 8-year-old was assaulted at school two days before committing suicide.More >>
Officials at Cincinnati Public Schools are pushing back against claims that an 8-year-old was assaulted at school two days before committing suicide.More >>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.More >>
The baby gorilla expected to be born in a historic first for Riverbanks Zoo has passed away.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
A real estate listing that went viral over the weekend for the description of the home has been pulled from all real estate websites.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>