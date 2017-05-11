Animal neglect case to go to trial

A new development on a massive animal hoarding investigation in Vanderburgh County.

Martha Crosley's case will go to trial on July 24. We're told she is facing two counts of animal neglect.

Deputies say they took 68 dogs from Crosley's property on Hillview Drive back in February. They say some of the dogs were found in very small, dirty crates and were underweight.

All the dogs were taken into custody and received medical attention.

