City proposes Courthouse Square renovations

"90 percent of my time I sell clothes, 10 percent of my time, I vacuum water," said Jim Siebert, a clothing store on Jasper's Courthouse Square.

Siebert said after last week's storms he had to bust out the dry vac to get 60 gallons of water out of his basement

"It's a problem thats been going on for a long time and we'd like to see it taken care of," said Siebert.

In fact, he said the businesses on courthouse square with basements have water problems often.

"We do get impacted by a lot of water every time it rains hard," said Siebert.

City officials must have heard Siebert's dry vac running because they're proposing a multi-million dollar project to update Court house square starting with the aging water infrastructure.

Redevelopment Commission President, John Bell, explained the proposed updates would include streets, sidewalks, water lines, and the storm water system.

It would also add some embellishments like new planters, signage, and outdoor seating.

Bell said the city is on phase two of designs. He said if the council agrees to move forward next week we'll soon see a final design and construction plan.

