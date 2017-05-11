City proposes Courthouse Square renovations

There's been a new development in Boonville that is the first in over 20 years. It's called Westview. Thursday night was an open house for Boonville residents to come out, ask questions, and learn about the soon-to-be new neighborhood.More >>
The smoke has cleared and employees at Sportsman's on Franklin Street in Evansville are getting a closer look at the damage.More >>
It happened around 6:30 a.m. Thursday at Safety Kleen in the 4000 block of N. St. Joseph RoadMore >>
A new development on a massive animal hoarding investigation in Vanderburgh County.More >>
Each year, Easter Seals serves almost 6,000 kids and adults with disabilities in Evansville. No one will ever be turned away if they can't pay.
That's why the group relies heavily on community support.
The attorney for the family of an 8-year-old Carson Elementary School student who committed suicide in January believes the boy was assaulted at school two days before he died.More >>
A Cuyahoga County courtroom was cleared after a brawl almost broke out when the victims enraged family member tried to attack the man accused in their deaths.More >>
The man who investigators falsely believed to have abducted a woman and her two children has been located.More >>
The National Weather Service issued severe thunderstorm watches and tornado warnings for several East Texas counties Thursday afternoon.More >>
Will Hayden, the former Sons of Guns reality television star found guilty of rape in April, learned Thursday he will spend the rest of his life in prison.More >>
You may have seen this story on your Facebook feed - a rental property listing in the Midlands has gone viral.More >>
The suspect accused of shooting a Louisiana State Police trooper and two police officers in Avoyelles Parish Thursday is now in custody, say officials.More >>
Trump is the first president since Richard Nixon to fire a law enforcement official overseeing an investigation with ties to the White House.More >>
Officials at Cincinnati Public Schools are pushing back against claims that an 8-year-old was assaulted at school two days before committing suicide.More >>
A man who runs a shark diving company in West Palm Beach, FL, said CamSoda contacted him about filming a fake shark attack.More >>
