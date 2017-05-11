More than $1k donated to Easterseals in Aleah Beckerle's honor

Each year, Easter Seals serves almost 6,000 kids and adults with disabilities in Evansville. No one will ever be turned away if they can't pay.

That's why the group relies heavily on community support.

"To date, we have received one-thousand, fifty dollars in donations in memory of Aleah," said Easter Seals Community Relations Director, Pam Kirk.

Easter Seals Community Relations Director, Pam Kirk says shes feeling grateful and blessed by a community's support.

This week, Aleah's family gave Easter Seals a $400 check from their 'Bring Aleah Home' fund--and in the month since her funeral, checks written to Easter Seals with her name in the memo line came pouring in.

Kirk tells us these funds will pay for therapy sessions for patients who couldn't otherwise afford their services.

"Maybe they have cerebral palsy, maybe they're falling behind. Well, here they can learn to get mobile and get moving and be a full part of their classroom.Their friends and teachers can welcome them and they can do all the things other kids do."

Just like Aleah, she attended pre-school here and took occupational and physical therapy classes throughout her young life.

"The whole community has really responded and want to do something to keep her memory alive and keep her light shining through other people with disabilities achieve the dreams that maybe Aleah didn't quite reach, but someone else will..because of the family's generosity."

