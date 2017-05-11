Plans in place to improve safety at Henderson public park

Plans are in place to improve safety at a popular public park.

City Commissioner Brad Staton told us he's taken dozens of calls from concerned citizens about East End Park in Henderson.

He said people have complained it's a busy intersection, and there's no way to protect small children from wandering into traffic.

We're told city officials now have plans to build a fence along the park.

They're sending out quotes to make it happen.

We'll let you know when the fence goes up.

