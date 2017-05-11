Screaming Eagles primed for post-season run in GLVC tournament

USI's baseball team marches into Ozark, Missouri this weekend in their accustomed spot as the GLVC's top seed.

The team's 2017 season hasn't been just a story or even a novel, but a saga. From the depths of a 9-and-12 start to the top seed in the upcoming GLVC tournament, priming the Screaming Eagles for a post-season run.

"If you're going to struggle, I think it should be early," said Drake McNamara. "We all were able to bounce through when we struggled. We've been clicking as a team, and we know our roles now."

"It's been a little bit of a roller coaster at the beginning of the year, but once we started conference, kind of started to figure it out. And it's a good timing for post-season because it's all about what team is hot," said Colin Nowak.

"I think we're in a good place," said Tracy Archuleta. "We've solidified our pitching staff a little bit. Pitching has really carried us throughout the whole season. Offensively, we're starting to come around. That's probably been the biggest sign. Griggs and Mac both have done a really good job, with being able to drive in runs, and take on that role of being impact guys."

No doubt junior sluggers Sam Griggs and Drake McNamara have paced the Screaming Eagle comeback at the dish, while conference pitcher of the year Lucas Barnett has been the anchor of lights out pitching staff.

However, this late season rally has been a team effort.

"A lot of guys on the team are winners," said McNamara. "They've been on winning teams. And it's just about finding that again. There's something about playing here. Sometimes this team is buying into Arch's system and believing because he's been there. He knows it. And some of us, that have been there."

"It's definitely great competition," said Nowak. "Last year, going in their as a number one seed. Dropping the first game to a four seed in the west. It's definitely good competition, and it helps us if we make it to a regional against other teams in other conferences."

Now it's on to the GLVC's, where a conference crown is an immediate goal, however, when it comes to this program, these baseball birds have their eyes on a far bigger prize.

"It's pride," said Archuleta. "It's pride in what we're doing. It's pride and where we want to be at. We talk about it all the time. They have one opportunity. This opportunity this year is to win a national championship and don't take it for granted."

