Here in the Tri-State, Thursday was opening day for Holiday World and Splashin' Safari in Santa Claus.

The park opened for the summer season.

New at Splashin' Safari this year is an expansion to the Watubee Family water attraction.

Both Holiday World and Splashin' Safari are currently in the running for Best Park Status in a USA Today poll.

Holiday World and Splashin' Safari will be open through this weekend then every day starting next Wednesday

