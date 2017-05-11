Opening day for Holiday World and Splashin' Safari - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Opening day for Holiday World and Splashin' Safari

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
(Source: Holiday World) (Source: Holiday World)
SANTA CLAUS, IN (WFIE) -

Here in the Tri-State, Thursday was opening day for Holiday World and Splashin' Safari in Santa Claus. 

The park opened for the summer season. 

New at Splashin' Safari this year is an expansion to the Watubee Family water attraction. 

Both Holiday World and Splashin' Safari are currently in the running for Best Park Status in a USA Today poll. 

Holiday World and Splashin' Safari will be open through this weekend then every day starting next Wednesday 

