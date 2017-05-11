Strike Zone Player of the Week: Reitz's Mikayla Jolly

With more than 10,000 ballots cast, it was another strong week of voting on the 14 Sports App.

In the end, it was a freshman phenom from Reitz taking Strike Zone Player of the Week honors.

Mikayla Jolly makes it back-to-back winners for the Panthers, following in Jake Scholz's cleats.

The first-year hurler has been solid this season, posting seven wins, racking up 94 Strike Outs with an impressive 1.40 ERA.

However, she points to her veteran teammates for her early success.

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved.