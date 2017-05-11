Astra Threatre renovations underway - Tri-State News, Weather & Sports

Astra Threatre renovations underway

Posted by Eunice De La Torre, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(WFIE) (WFIE)
(WFIE) (WFIE)
JASPER, IN (WFIE) -

Renovations to Astra Theatre are underway. 

The theater is moving forward with $400,000 in exterior renovations, including upgrades to the storefront, signage, roofing, electrical service and a new HVAC system.  

Marc Steczyk, the president of Next Act Incorporated said the theater held its last show about a month ago, and the goal is to finish renovations by January. 

The next step is to update the inside, but Steczyk told 14 News they'll need about $400,000 more for that project. 

Copyright 2017 WFIE. All rights reserved. 

  • LOCALMore>>

  • Charges filed in animal hoarding case

    Charges filed in animal hoarding case

    Thursday, May 11 2017 7:39 PM EDT2017-05-11 23:39:45 GMT
    (WFIE)(WFIE)

    A new development on a massive animal hoarding investigation in Vanderburgh County. 

    More >>

    A new development on a massive animal hoarding investigation in Vanderburgh County. 

    More >>

  • More than $1k donated to Easterseals in Aleah Beckerle's honor

    More than $1k donated to Easterseals in Aleah Beckerle's honor

    Thursday, May 11 2017 7:10 PM EDT2017-05-11 23:10:02 GMT

    Each year, Easter Seals serves almost 6,000 kids and adults with disabilities in Evansville. No one will ever be turned away if they can't pay.
    That's why the group relies heavily on community support. 

    More >>

    Each year, Easter Seals serves almost 6,000 kids and adults with disabilities in Evansville. No one will ever be turned away if they can't pay.
    That's why the group relies heavily on community support. 

    More >>

  • City proposes Courthouse Square renovations

    City proposes Courthouse Square renovations

    Thursday, May 11 2017 7:24 PM EDT2017-05-11 23:24:28 GMT
    City of JasperCity of Jasper

    Siebert said after last week's storms he had to bust out the dry vac to get 60 gallons of water out of his basement

    More >>

    Siebert said after last week's storms he had to bust out the dry vac to get 60 gallons of water out of his basement

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly