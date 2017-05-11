Astra Threatre renovations underway

Renovations to Astra Theatre are underway.

The theater is moving forward with $400,000 in exterior renovations, including upgrades to the storefront, signage, roofing, electrical service and a new HVAC system.

Marc Steczyk, the president of Next Act Incorporated said the theater held its last show about a month ago, and the goal is to finish renovations by January.

The next step is to update the inside, but Steczyk told 14 News they'll need about $400,000 more for that project.

